Sunday, February 16, 2025

Netanyahu reiterates support for Trump’s Gaza plan

By Alexander Cornwell / Reuters

War in the Middle EastWorld news

Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM >> Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Palestinians should be given the choice to leave Gaza.

Speaking to Jewish American organizations gathered in Jerusalem, Netanyahu again praised President Donald Trump’s plan to resettle Palestinians from Gaza.

“Give them a choice. Not forcible eviction. Not ethnic cleansing,” he said.

Trump’s call for Palestinians to emigrate from Gaza, including to Egypt and Jordan, has been widely condemned with some critics saying that it amounted to “ethnic cleansing”.

Trump has said that he wants the U.S. to take ownership of Gaza and rebuild it into the “Riviera of the Middle East.”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier met in Israel with Netanyahu.

