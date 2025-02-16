Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Singer Shakira hospitalized in Peru with stomach issue

By Kylie Madry and Vivian Sequera / Reuters

REUTERS/SEBASTIAN CASTANEDA Fans of Colombian singer Shakira stand outside Clinica Delgado Auna after Shakira was hospitalized in Peru with a stomach issue, forcing her to cancel her Sunday show, in Lima, Peru.

LIMA >> Pop star Shakira has been hospitalized in Peru with a stomach issue, forcing her to cancel her Sunday show in the Andean country, the singer said on social media.

“I’m sorry to let you all know that last night I had to go to the emergency room for an abdominal issue and I’m currently hospitalized,” Shakira wrote in her post. “The doctors taking care of me have let me know that I’m not well enough to perform tonight.”

The Colombian singer arrived in Lima on Saturday, her first stop to perform there in more than a decade. Videos posted to her account showed hundreds of fans greeting her at the airport.

“I hope to be better by tomorrow and that they release me from the hospital as soon as possible to be able to put on the show that I’ve prepared for you all,” Shakira said in her post.

Shakira, known in the Spanish-speaking world for hits such as “La Tortura” with Spaniard Alejandro Sanz or her 2023 diss track against ex-partner Gerard Pique, produced by Argentine DJ Bizarrap, is credited as a forerunner for Latin artists crossing over into the English-speaking market.

Her most popular song to date is “Hips Don’t Lie,” with Wyclef Jean, featuring Shakira’s now-hallmark gyrating dance moves.

The singer’s next show in Lima is slated for Monday. She kicked off her tour last week in Brazil.

