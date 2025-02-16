Zelenskiy calls for European army to deter Russia, earn U.S. respect

MUNICH >> Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Saturday for the creation of a European army, saying the continent could no longer be sure of protection from the United States and would only get respect from Washington with a strong military.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration has sent a questionnaire to European capitals asking them what they could contribute in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine as part of any peace deal with Russia, European officials said.

In an impassioned speech to the annual Munich Security Conference of global policymakers, Zelenskiy said an address by U.S. Vice President JD Vance the previous day had made clear the relationship between Europe and the United States was changing.

“Let’s be honest – now we can’t rule out the possibility that America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it,” said Zelenskiy, speaking as the war triggered by Russia’s invasion of his country will soon enter its fourth year.

He said a European army – which would include Ukraine – was necessary so that the continent’s “future depends only on Europeans – and decisions about Europeans are made in Europe”.

He continued: “Does America need Europe as a market? Yes. But as an ally? I don’t know. For the answer to be yes, Europe needs a single voice, not a dozen different ones.”

European nations cooperate militarily primarily within NATO, but governments have so far rejected various calls for the creation of a single European army over the years, arguing that defence is a matter of national sovereignty.

US QUESTIONNAIRE

Trump administration officials have made clear in recent days that they expect European allies in NATO to take primary responsibility for their own defence as the U.S. now had other priorities, such as border security and countering China.

They have also said, however, that they remain committed to the NATO transatlantic military alliance.

European officials told Reuters the U.S. had sent a document to European capitals with questions that include possible future troop contributions to guarantee Ukraine’s security, with two of the sources adding that it had been sent earlier this week.

“The Americans have provided Europeans with the questionnaire on what would be possible,” Finnish President Alexander Stubb said. “This will force Europeans to think, then it’s up to the Europeans to decide whether they actually answer the questionnaire, or whether they answer it together.”

A European diplomat said the document included six questions with one specifically for member states of the European Union. “The Americans are approaching European capitals and asking how many soldiers they are ready to deploy,” another diplomat said.

Meanwhile, amid reports that the Trump administration does not think European countries should have a seat at a negotiating table for possible Russia peace talks, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte told Europeans to get their acts together.

“And to my European friends, I would say, get into the debate, not by complaining that you might, yes or no, be at the table, but by coming up with concrete proposals, ideas, ramp up (defence) spending,” he said in Munich.

A senior official from an eastern member state of the European Union cast scepticism on Zelenskiy’s proposal for a European army, saying: “There is a European military force called NATO.”

‘DIFFICULT DAYS, COMPLICATED DECISIONS’ FOR EUROPE

Trump shocked European allies by calling Putin this week without consulting them beforehand and declaring an immediate start to Ukraine peace talks.

Zelenskiy said Kyiv would never accept a deal made behind its back, and predicted Russian President Vladimir Putin would try to get U.S. President Donald Trump to Moscow’s May 9 World War Two victory anniversary parade “not as a respected leader but as a prop in his own performance”.

Ukraine has repeatedly said it wants to come together with the United States and Europe to devise a joint strategy before any Trump-Putin meeting.

The Trump administration so far has left the impression among some European allies that it was making concessions to Putin at Ukraine’s expense before any negotiations begin, though remarks by some top U.S. officials have raised confusion.

Several European policymakers in Munich said they got the feeling that the Trump administration was still forming its opinion over how the U.S. should handle the Ukraine crisis.

In any case, Europe will need to make tough choices given concerns about further U.S. engagement in the continent’s security, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said.

“We need to prepare. We will have to face difficult days, make complicated decisions and even sacrifices which we weren’t expecting until now to ensure this security,” said Barrot, speaking to reporters at the event.

In a sign that there is still some degree of international cooperation in the new Trump era, G7 foreign ministers – including the U.S. – agreed on Saturday on a statement in which they pledged to continue working together to get a durable peace deal for Ukraine with robust security guarantees.

The G7, which includes France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan, Britain and the EU, said such guarantees would be meant to “ensure the war will not begin again”.