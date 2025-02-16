Letter: Don’t waste funds on nuclear pipe dream

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The coverage of Senate Bill 1588 fails to challenge the blatant misinformation being spread by its biggest proponent, Sen. Glenn Wakai (“Nuclear power exploration legislation gains steam,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 13). His claim that small modular reactors (SMRs) are “on a container that you can wheel around” is not just misleading, it’s an outright lie.

Yet instead of correcting this falsehood, the article reinforces the nuclear industry’s classic tactic: dismissing opposition as driven by fear rather than facts. No such commercially-viable nuclear reactor exists anywhere in the world, nor is there any evidence that one ever will. That is the fact.

SB1588, and its counterpart House Bill 558, are blatant attempts to grift taxpayer money from federal incentives for so-called “new nuclear.” Hawaii should not waste resources chasing nuclear pipe dreams when proven renewable energy solutions like solar, wind and battery storage are already working.

Lynda Williams

Hilo

