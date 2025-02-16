Letter: Laulau not fitting for new state holiday

Regarding the Jan. 28 article “’Laulau Day’ would celebrate Hawaiian food, culture,” I believe that Hawaii could use another holiday. Hawaii has faced devastation in the past few years with COVID and the Lahaina wildifre, and in the last few hundred years with the overthrow and diminishment of olelo. But laulau, while a big part of Hawaiian culture and practices, isn’t diverse enough for its own holiday.

If the goal is a holiday about food that still relates to Hawaii’s deep culture, kalo or ulu may be preferred. However, if the main purpose of having Laulau Day is for communities to gather and eat laulau, then this holiday would be just like any other local luau. With the losses Hawaii has faced, the people certainly need a day to be recognized, but I don’t believe a day specifically set aside to celebrate laulau is the right way to go.

Huali Kawai

Waianae

