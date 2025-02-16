Letter: Long past time to fix Waikiki Natatorium

There has been lots of controversy regarding the vacant Queen Theatre in Kaimuki. It seems that the city wants to condemn the property for being unused for so many years. The complaint is that the owners haven’t done anything with the building on prime location right on Waialae Avenue.

To all of this, I say to the leaders of the city: What about the Natatorium? It is located adjacent to one of the most famous beaches in the world, been vacant and unusable for over 40 years. It’s upsetting that the public have been denied use of this beachfront property for so long.

So, city leaders, isn’t 40-plus years enough time to get started on a restoration plan?

Charles P. Nakagawa

Mililani

