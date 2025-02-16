Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, February 16, 2025 74° Today's Paper

EditorialLetters

Letter: Protest pillaging of federal government

Today Updated 1:02 a.m.

USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES People gather for a protest outside the closed offices of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday.

USA TODAY NETWORK VIA IMAGN IMAGES

People gather for a protest outside the closed offices of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday.