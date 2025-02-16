Letter: Protest pillaging of federal government

People gather for a protest outside the closed offices of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday.

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

With Donald Trump’s connivance, unelected billionaire Elon Musk is pillaging our federal government, usurping the authority of Congress by reducing or freezing appropriated funds. These include vital grants for health, research and international and domestic assistance programs. Musk alleges massive fraud and waste but presents no evidence.

Musk’s downsizing project has led to terminations of thousands of federal employees, including USAID workers delivering food and vital supplies to starving families and children abroad. The Musk-Trump wrecking crew also aims to impose funding cuts on Social Security and Medicare, which aid our seniors.

But resistance is growing. A national day of protest is set for Monday. Honolulu Indivisible will host a rally at our State Capitol at noon. We must act now to stop the pillaging and wrecking of the institutions on which we depend.

John Witeck

Kamehameha Heights

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter