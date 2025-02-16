Letter: Untimely death of doctor retention bill

Again our politicians are short-sighted regarding the death of House Bill 221, requiring medical students who attend the University of Hawaii to remain in Hawaii for at least two years after their residency or fellowship. It was one of the most important ways for Hawaii to retain much needed doctors.

Rep. Andrew Garrett’s reasoning in opposition of the bill was flimsy at best, and we can only hope some investigative team will follow the money that I believe will certainly lead back to some pay-to-play that runs amok in our state.

Donna Bender

Diamond Head

