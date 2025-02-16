Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, February 16, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Bill targets owners of properties hosting illegal massage parlors

By Talia Sibilla TSibilla@staradvertiser.,com

Today Updated 1:01 a.m.

Crime in HawaiiEditors' PicksPolitics

HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY / 2019 A room of one of the massage parlors.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY / 2019

A room of one of the massage parlors.

HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY / 2019 A bill focusing on illegal massage parlors and trafficked sex workers is the Legislature’s latest attempt to crack down on the state’s illegal sex trade. Police and Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney investigators raid a trio of massage parlors located in a four-story building on South King Street near Kalakaua Avenue.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY / 2019

A bill focusing on illegal massage parlors and trafficked sex workers is the Legislature’s latest attempt to crack down on the state’s illegal sex trade. Police and Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney investigators raid a trio of massage parlors located in a four-story building on South King Street near Kalakaua Avenue.

HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY / 2019 A room of one of the massage parlors.
HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY / 2019 A bill focusing on illegal massage parlors and trafficked sex workers is the Legislature’s latest attempt to crack down on the state’s illegal sex trade. Police and Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney investigators raid a trio of massage parlors located in a four-story building on South King Street near Kalakaua Avenue.