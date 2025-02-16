Bill targets owners of properties hosting illegal massage parlors
HONOLULU DEPARTMENT OF THE PROSECUTING ATTORNEY / 2019
A room of one of the massage parlors.
A bill focusing on illegal massage parlors and trafficked sex workers is the Legislature’s latest attempt to crack down on the state’s illegal sex trade. Police and Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney investigators raid a trio of massage parlors located in a four-story building on South King Street near Kalakaua Avenue.