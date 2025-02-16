Florida reports most U.S. shark bites, Hawaii distant second

The U.S. is again leading the way.

While shark attacks dropped around the world and in the U.S. last year, the U.S. again had the highest reported number of unprovoked bites.

There were a total of 28 reported incidents in the U.S., with half of them happening off of Florida, according to new data from the International Shark Attack File. Hawaii was second with four incidents.

An attack by an unknown shark species off of Oahu that killed well-known surfer, lifeguard and actor Tamayo Perry resulted in the country’s only unprovoked fatality. There were four deaths around the world last year.

The shark attack file, maintained by the Florida Museum of Natural History, provides data on what are considered unprovoked bites — incidents when a person does not initiate contact with a shark.

Incidents when a person intentionally or unintentionally initiates contact, including spearfishing and releasing sharks from nets or hooks, are not included in the report.

“We’re interested in the natural patterns of shark behavior so that we can understand why people occasionally get bitten by these animals,” said Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Program for Shark Research.

Worldwide, there were 47 unprovoked attacks — down 22 from the previous year and well below the 10-year average of 70. The total of four fatal shark bites was a drop from 10 fatal bites in the prior year.

The 28 unprovoked shark bites in the U.S. was down from 36 unprovoked bites during the previous year.

With warm waters and ample shoreline, Florida had a total of 14 bites, more than any other state. Of these, eight occurred in Volusia County, which bears the unofficial title of shark bite capital of the world.

Many of these bites were likely from blacktip sharks, whose breeding grounds stretch along the northeast Florida coastline. Many of the sharks in this area are juveniles and haven’t yet fully developed the ability to distinguish between humans and their natural prey, which include fish, stingrays and other sharks.

In June, a spate of attacks in the Florida Panhandle took place within four miles of each other, injuring three people. A trio of healthcare professionals — two nurses and one paramedic — were vacationing along WaterSound Beach in South Walton, where a woman bitten by a bull shark was carried ashore.

They and other bystanders provided lifesaving medical attention while first responders were heading to the scene. Less than two hours later, a shark bit two teenagers wading in the shallows of nearby Seacrest Beach.

Bull sharks and tiger sharks are common along Florida’s northern coast, but they rarely venture into recreational areas.

“You’ll see 20 to 30 of them patrolling the coast about 500 feet offshore, where they mind their own business,” Naylor said.

As residents and tourists converge on the coastlines for summer holidays, the likelihood of a shark encounter increases. This was evident over the July 4th weekend when six people were injured by sharks in Texas and Florida. Five of those qualify as unprovoked bites.

“The South Padre Island bites were significant, with several incidents on the same day in the same vicinity,” said International Shark Attack File manager Joe Miguez.

A woman swimming in murky water near one of the island’s sandbars was bitten on her calf, and her husband sustained mild injuries while fending off the shark. Another man was bitten nearby, and a teenager received a small wound when a shark ran into her and grazed her leg, either with its teeth or its rough skin.

There were three unprovoked attacks in California, including one in which a surfboard was punctured. Globally, surfers accounted for 33% of all attacks last year.

“People surf where there are good waves, and where there are good waves, there’s turbidity, and where there’s turbidity, there are often bait fish that attract sharks,” Naylor said. “The turbidity also reduces visibility in the water, making it harder for sharks to see. Some of them make mistakes.”

The three remaining shark bites in the U.S. occurred in North and South Carolina.

The chances of being bitten by a shark remain incredibly low. According to the World Health Organization, drowning is the third leading cause of accidental death worldwide, and rip tides and strong currents pose a greater risk to beachgoers than sharks.

The International Shark Attack File provides a list of recommendations for further reducing your risk of a shark bite — such as staying close to shore, removing reflective jewelry before entering the water and avoiding areas where people are fishing.