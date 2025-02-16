Hawai‘i Community Foundation CEO leaving to head Parker Ranch

Micah Kane is leaving his post as CEO and president of the Hawai‘i Community Foundation to take over as CEO of Parker Ranch, Inc.

Kane will begin his new role with Parker Ranch in April, initially splitting time between the ranch and the foundation, according to an HCF news release. During that time, he will continue to oversee key organizational functions as CEO until the nonprofit’s board of governors formally appoints his successor, the release said.

Once a new CEO is named, Kane will continue to provide support as a member of HCF’s executive leadership team for the remainder of the six-month transition period, assuming full-time responsibilities at Parker Ranch starting in September.

Kane has served in executive leadership at HCF for nearly 10 years, following seven years as a member of the foundation’s board of governors. Under his leadership, HCF’s endowment increased from $500 million to over $1.2 billion, the release said.

Peter Ho, chairman of the HCF board of governors, in a statement described Kane as “a great leader and executive” who helped the foundation meet “extraordinary challenges” that included severe flooding in Haena, Kauai; the 2018 Kilauea eruption in Lower Puna; the COVID-19 pandemic; and recovery efforts following the August 2023 Maui wildfires.

Parker Ranch, established in 1847, spans approximately 130,000 acres and remains a cornerstone of Hawaii island’s economy and cultural heritage.

Kane succeeds Mike Fuji­moto, Parker Ranch board chair, who has been serving as interim CEO since June. Fujimoto will remain in his role as board chair.

“Micah’s deep understanding of Hawai‘i’s communities, combined with his proven leadership in both the public and private sectors, makes him the ideal choice to lead Parker Ranch into the future,” Fujimoto said in a statement. “His ability to navigate complex challenges while staying rooted in Hawaiian values aligns perfectly with our mission.”

Kane’s background includes roles as chief operating officer of Pacific Links International’s Hawaii Region, chairman and director of the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands and Kameha­meha Schools trustee.

He expressed enthusiasm for his new role, stating, “I am honored to join Parker Ranch and to be part of its storied legacy. The ranch holds a unique place in Hawai‘i’s history and its future, and I look forward to working alongside the dedicated team and the Waimea community to build upon its strong foundation.”

The HCF board of governors is expected to soon begin the process of selecting a new CEO.