Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, February 16, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Hawaii News

Prolific artist Satoru Abe helped build Hawaii’s art community

By John Berger

Today Updated 1:02 a.m.

Editors' PicksObituaries

COURTESY PHOTO An oil on canvas painting featured in the recent “Satoru Abe: 100 New Paintings” exhibit at The Art Gallery at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
1/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

An oil on canvas painting featured in the recent “Satoru Abe: 100 New Paintings” exhibit at The Art Gallery at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Born in Moiliili in 1926, Satoru Abe was one of five children of Japanese immigrant parents, Kuhachi and Toyo Abe.
2/4
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

Born in Moiliili in 1926, Satoru Abe was one of five children of Japanese immigrant parents, Kuhachi and Toyo Abe.

STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii-born artist Satoru Abe, holding one of his works in 2019, died Feb. 5 in Honolulu at the age of 98.
3/4
Swipe or click to see more

STAR-ADVERTISER

Hawaii-born artist Satoru Abe, holding one of his works in 2019, died Feb. 5 in Honolulu at the age of 98.

COURTESY PHOTO Satoru Abe’s sculpture “New Branches” (1980), crafted from cast and welded copper and brass on a wood base, is on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.
4/4
Swipe or click to see more

COURTESY PHOTO

Satoru Abe’s sculpture “New Branches” (1980), crafted from cast and welded copper and brass on a wood base, is on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.

COURTESY PHOTO An oil on canvas painting featured in the recent “Satoru Abe: 100 New Paintings” exhibit at The Art Gallery at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Born in Moiliili in 1926, Satoru Abe was one of five children of Japanese immigrant parents, Kuhachi and Toyo Abe.
STAR-ADVERTISER Hawaii-born artist Satoru Abe, holding one of his works in 2019, died Feb. 5 in Honolulu at the age of 98.
COURTESY PHOTO Satoru Abe’s sculpture “New Branches” (1980), crafted from cast and welded copper and brass on a wood base, is on display at the Smithsonian American Art Museum.