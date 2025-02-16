Hawaii’s Ostrowski sets another swim record

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Hawaii’s Karol Ostrowski set a fourth meet record Saturday at the Big West Swimming and Diving Championships in Houston.

Ostrowski’s record on the final day of competition came in the 100 freestyle, which he finished in 42.51.

The UH women’s 400 freestyle relay team (3:20.04) and UH men’s 400 freestyle relay team (2:52:26) also set meet records.

Hawaii’s Macie Wheeler won the platform diving event Saturday to go along with her 1-meter and 3-meter titles.

Utah, UNLV claim John A. Burns golf title

Utah and UNLV were named co-champions by finishing at 22-under 818 after Saturday’s final round of the John A. Burns Intercollegiate at Ocean Course at Hokuala.

The Utes shot 7-under 273 and the Rebels carded 266 in the final round of the 17-team tournament. Santa Clara finished third at 830. Hawaii placed 16th at 871.

Utah’s Gabriel Palacios and UNLV’s Zach Little finished as co-medalists at 11-under 199. Both golfers shot 5 under Saturday. Utah’s Sergio Jimenez placed third at 200.

Hawaii’s top golfer was Dane Watanabe, who tied for 51st at 216.

Jessup sweeps HPU basketball teams

Wyatt Studer and Ja’Maris Blackmon each finished with 12 points as the Jessup men’s basketball team beat Hawaii Pacific 73-68 on Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.

The Warriors (8-15, 5-12 PacWest) led 38-18 at halftime.

Joshua West scored 17 points and Pavle Kuzmanovic added 15 for the Sharks (13-13, 8-8).

>> Giselle Dogan scored 13 points, and Kayla Vieira finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds as the Jessup women beat Hawaii Pacific 71-55.

The Warriors (12-13, 7-10 PacWest) outscored the Sharks 43-27 after a tie at half.

Morgan Hawkins scored 16 points for the Sharks (9-13, 5-11).