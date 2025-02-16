Moanalua’s Taam, Uyemura of Pearl City complete OIA wrestling slams

Tyger Taam of Moanalua beat Keaton Thomas of Pearl City in the semifinals on his way to the boys 144 title.

Tyger Taam of Moanalua beat Keaton Thomas of Pearl City in the semifinals on his way to the boys 144 title.

Elite OIA wrestlers always look forward to the state tournament, but in the future they might look back at the OIAs as a greater accomplishment.

Moanalua’s Tyger Taam pinned Koen Shigemoto of Mililani in the third period to complete the OIA slam and Pearl City’s Taydem Uyemura beat fellow state champ Nohilani Kukonu of Moanalua 6-2 to do it on the girls side. They became the seventh and eighth athletes to sweep the league. There have been 12 state slams.

“That’s crazy,” Taam said when informed that there have been more state slammers than OIA. “It’s great to hear that I won, but it’s not over yet. Next week is where it is really at. It’s cool that I won, but I don’t let that faze me. I have one more week — when I am done I will think about it.”

Taam will try to be the 13th to win four state titles beginning Friday at the Blaisdell Arena and is chasing the first undefeated state career since ‘Iolani’s Patrick Higa in 1986. No wonder being the first to win four public school titles since Chaeden Grace Reyes of Moanalua and Farrington from 2010 to 2013 seems like just another day at the office. The other OIA slammers were Richard Torres of Kahuku in 2007 and McKinley’s Rene Suehiro in 2004. An OIA boy has never won the state slam.

“I’d say it is probably the hardest league to win,” Taam said of the Oahu public schools league. “Especially this year, great competition and a lot of good wrestlers from all over the island.”

One of those wrestlers is 165-pound king Keegan Goeas of Castle, who became the first Knight to win three OIA titles with an emphatic major decision over Riku Theos of Leilehua, whose only point came when Goeas hit him with a right hook of a slap to the head and was assessed a penalty.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Moanalua won the boys team title with 223 points over Pearl City’s 208.5, thanks to a title from Miles Higgins (138 pounds) and runner-up points from Malakai Kaumavae, who lost a rubber match to William Gaucher of Kaiser at 215 pounds, and Jahziah Alualu- Talamoa’s loss to Ku Miner of Pearl City at 285 pounds.

Defending champions other than Taam and Goeas had a rough time, with Nanakuli freshman phenom Analu Woode taking the 113 crown away from Colt Kalaukoa of Castle with a second-period pin and Kahuku’s Pai’ea Kamakaala losing to Pearl City’s Irving Bicoy 9-2 at 120 pounds.

Other OIA champions are Koan Hotema of Kalani (106), Pearl City’s McKenna Manago (126) and Miles Uyemura (132), Isaiah Caminos-Freitas of Leilehua (150), Roosevelt’s Cole Rodriguez (157), Baigazy Bagyshbekov of Campbell (175) and Kaiser’s Kolt McCreadie (190).

Uyemura joins elite list

Even the biggest distraction couldn’t keep Uyemura from becoming the first girl since Radford’s Angela Peralta to win four OIA titles.

“I was a little off today, I just didn’t feel right and letting myself get cooked,” Uyemura said. “I know I will be better next week because I will be a little hard on myself. I just wasn’t wrestling as hard as I normally would. I was off, I felt it. I think I was cheering too hard for my brother (132-pound champ Miles Uyemura), he took all of my energy for my match.”

Taydem Uyemura, who holds a state title after finishing runner-up the previous two years, missed most of the season with a back injury. She returned for the OIA Duals two weeks ago.

Her Chargers finished a distant second to Moanalua, 325.5-272.0

Na Menehune were led by 155-pound Zaira Sugui’s third title and Sky Ramos’ second at 100 pounds, a matchup of state champions where she pinned Campbell’s Kaylie Zeller in the first period. Nahenahe Kalamau (120) and Kiera Nitahara (130) brought Na Menehune OIA titles and Ava Asing, who upset state champion Zoe-Shalom Ahue Bolosan in the 235 semis, Esabella Kukonu (170), Kalei Yasumura (145), Kallie Teruya (115) brought points as runners-up.

Other OIA champions were Chloe Obuhanych (105) and Nevaeh Lavarias (110) of Pearl City, Kapolei’s Amaya Kapihe (115) and Alize Malia Kapihe (135), Makayla Paclib of Mililani (125), Kahuku’s Leila Esera (145) and Edan Mailo (190), Alazhandra Williams of Farrington (170) and Waipahu’s Janelle Mattos (235).