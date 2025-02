University of Hawaii quarterback Micah Alejado, center, handed the ball off during the Rainbow Warriors’ first day of spring practice on Feb. 3.

Part bonding and part gratitude, quarterback Micah Alejado recently treated the University of Hawaii football team’s receivers to dinner at Tiki’s Grill &Bar.

“Walked around, explored Waikiki a little bit, had some fun,” Alejado said.

While the bill was pricey, he expects the next outing to be steeper.

“The O-line is next,” Alejado said. “I’m just trying to find a date when we’re all free. Gotta get them right. Bonding with the O-line is a big point of emphasis for all the quarterbacks this year. … The game is won with them. However they play is how the course of the game will go.”

Any outing, even on weekends, probably will end early for Alejado, who usually goes to bed by 8:30 p.m. during the Rainbow Warriors’ spring training. As the No. 1 quarterback, Alejado wants to be an early riser for the Warriors’ meetings and spring practices.

“I set (the alarm) at 4:15,” Alejado said. “I’ll leave the house at 4:45, and get (to UH) around 5 o’clock. I’m supposed to be on the field at 6:15. But when I get here at 5, half the locker room is full already. I try to be first and everything, to set a good example and be a leader for the team, but it’s really good we have a lot of leaders. It’s spreading throughout the locker room. That’s going to create a really strong team come August.”

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Alejado has embraced being QB1, his role from youth football with the Ewa Beach Sabers through his senior season with national power Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas) in 2023. Alejado took nine classes during the 2023 fall semester to earn enough credits to graduate from Bishop Gorman and enroll at UH for the 2024 spring semester.

Used sparingly to not exceed the redshirt limit of playing in four games, Alejado started in the regular-season finale as an injury replacement for senior Brayden Schager. Alejado threw for 469 yards and five touchdowns. Chang named Alejado as the starter entering the offseason program. He will be a second-year freshman this season.

“It’s not that different,” Alejado said of the No. 1 role. “It’s just a thing that I wake up and prepare for every day. It’s not thinking, ‘You’re the guy,’ or anything like that. You still have to come out and compete and make everybody around you better. I’m not focused on being QB1. I just want to work hard every day and compete with the other quarterbacks, compete with everybody on the field. That’s how I look at it.”

Alejado has adjusted to tweaks to the run-and-shoot offense that now incorporates run-pass options and some elements of the Air Raid. In addition to the traditional four-wide schemes, UH’s offense has plays in which a tight end replaces a slotback, becomes a fifth target in an empty-backfield set, or serves as an extra pass protector.

At 5 feet 10, Alejado relies on a quick release (the snap-to-throw goal was 2.2 seconds or less against New Mexico), angles and intensive studying of routes and coverages.

“Football is a quick game,” Alejado said.”Even at this level, if you see something flash, you’ve got to anticipate it. It’s mental preparation. Watching film and understanding where everybody’s going to be at one time. Then when you get on the field, it’s not your first time seeing things. It’s your fourth, fifth, sixth time seeing those kinds of things. I’m a big film guy, I love preparing for things like that.”

After each spring practice, the four quarterbacks — Alejado, Jared Nielsen, Luke Weaver and Caleb Freeman — will throw to receivers. They also organize the players-only throwing/receiving sessions on weekends during the offseason.

Alejado is taking five classes this semester, focusing on economics and accounting, as part of his major in business management.

He has applied his interests into real-life use. Alejado has secured deals for use of his name, image and likeness. He has a trusted circle that volunteers advice.

“There’s a good team around me that has the best interest for me that’s not in their interest,” Alejado said. “They want to see me be successful in life … that makes me accountable for everything that happens and holds me in the right path.”

Alejado has worked on an apparel business that is expected to launch in August. He has been involved in designing, working with manufacturers, and creating a web site. “Get a head start on life while I can.” he said.