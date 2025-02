Scoreboard – Feb. 16, 2025

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Marshall vs. Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: Spring Fling Tournament, Cal State Bakersfield vs. Hawaii, noon; Utah Tech vs. Hawaii, 2:30 p.m. Games at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

College: doubleheader, Western Washington vs. Hawaii Pacific, noon and 2:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

MONDAY

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: first round, Leilehua at Konawaena, 3:15 p.m.; University at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; Moanalua at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kahuku at Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

RUNNING

Great Aloha Run: 7:15 a.m.; start in front of Aloha Tower on Ala Moana Boulevard; finish at Aloha Stadium.

TENNIS

College women: Stanislaus State vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at Kailua Racquet Club.

College women: Dallas Baptist vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m. at Donald A. Andrews Diamond Head Tennis Center

TENNIS

COLLEGE MEN

At Phoenix

Saturday

Grand Canyon 4, Hawaii 3

Singles

Nikita Volonski (GCU) def. Azuma Visaya (UH), 6-4, 6-2

Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Brice Patoux (GCU), 6-2, 7-5

Karl Collins (UH) def. Matteo Lugari (GCU), 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

Andreas Loizas (GCU) def. Andy Hernandez (UH), 6-2, 6-3

Tianhao Hou (UH) def. Finbar McGarvey (GCU) 6-7, 6-4, 1-0 (10-4)

Diordan Macababbad (GCU) def. Sotha Urano (UH), 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

Patoux/Volonski (GCU) def. Visaya/Hou (UH), 6-3

Loizas/Macababbad (GCU) vs. Collins/ Snyder (UH), unfinished

Jonathan Da Silva/Lugari (GCU) def. Urano/Hernandez (UH), 6-3

COLLEGE WOMEN

At Donald A. Andrews Diamond Head Tennis Center

Saturday

Stanislaus State 7, Chaminade 0

Singles

Alyssa Tay def. Berylin Lau 6-0, 6-3

Emma Yu def. Kylie Ye 6-0, 6-2

Maiah White def. Kirra Carvalho 6-1, 6-0

Abbigail Mulick def. Isabella Minaudo 6-0, 6-0

Parker Orlando def. Selena Buttery 6-2, 6-0

Nicollet Alexander def. Danica Palmer 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

Mulick/Yu def. Lau/Ye 6-1

Tay/White def. Carvalho/Minaudo 6-0

Jaedyn Hendryx/Abigail Zhurko def. Buttery/ Carine Bleasdell 6-1

BASEBALL

PACWEST

Saturday

At Azusa, Calif.

Azusa Pacific 6, Chaminade 3

Chaminade 7, Azusa Pacific 6

W—Joseph Perez. S—Sebastian Castro.

Leading hitters—CU: Aydan Lobetos 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Nazario, Benny 2 RBIs; Trysten Mooney 2b.

MAUI HIGH PRESEASON TOURNAMENT

At Iron Maehara Stadium

Saturday

Maui High 4, Kapaa 2

King Kekaulike 10, Kauai 4

Friday

Pearl City 4, Maui High 2

Baldwin 5, Kauai 1

Pac-Five 1, King Kekaulike 0

Kamehameha-Maui 6, Kapaa 3

BULLETIN BOARD

RADFORD HIGH SCHOOL

Radford is seeking a boys basketball head coach. Must have a minimum of 10 years of coaching experience on the varsity level (head coaching experience is valued) and established NFHS coaching requirements credentials (coaches education, heat illness, CPR). Deadline: Feb. 28. Interviews will be the first week of March. E-mail resume to kelly.sur@k12.hi.us. Do not bring your resume to the school to apply for the position.