Nine Hawaii pitchers combined on a seven-hitter to help the Rainbow Warriors complete a season-opening, four-game sweep with today’s 10-2 baseball victory over Marshall at Les Murakami Stadium.

A matinee crowd of 1,901 saw the ’Bows win their 15th in a row at Murakami Stadium and match their best start since opening 4-0 in 2018.

“The result was really good,” UH coach Rich Hill said. “When we go back to the drawing board, we’ll see some things we need to improve on. That’s really the focus. It’s getting better every day and every weekend up through conference play.”

A day after producing the walk-off hit, second baseman Shunsuke Sakaino went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs to up his average to .583. He had seven hits in 12 at bats, including three doubles and three steals, during the series.

Draven Nushida, who had the walk-off single in Friday’s comeback victory, went 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

UH used a “staff” strategy in which nine pitchers would each go one inning. But after the Thundering Herd loaded the bases against UH starter Dylan Waite in the first inning, Ethan Thomas was summoned. Thomas surrendered a sacrifice fly, but escaped further damage in the first. He pitched a hitless second inning to earn the victory.