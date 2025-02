Hawaii’s two-way player Itsuki Takemoto pitched five innings for the victory in Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader against Marshall.

Hawaii pitcher Itsuki Takemoto overcame early butterflies and a fickle slider to lead the Hawaii baseball team to a 6-2 seven-inning victory over Marshall in Saturday’s first game of a doubleheader at Les Murakami Stadium.

Takemoto, who was born and reared in Japan, has been heralded for his two-way skills. He went 1-for-5 as the designated hitter in Friday’s season opener. But on Saturday afternoon, Takemoto made his first pitching start since last summer, when he was named the Cape Cod League’s most outstanding pitcher.

Takemoto was admittedly “a little nervous” as he prepared for his first pitch. But he retired the Thundering Herd in order in the first inning and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second. Takemoto allowed an RBI groundout in the third. In the fifth, his last inning, Takemoto surrendered designated hitter Ethan Murdoch’s solo blast, his third homer to left in two games, to trim the UH lead to 6-2.

Takemoto allowed four hits and walked three while striking out three.

“I mean, it was all right,” Takemoto said of his outing. “My fastball was good. My curveball was good. But my slider, it was all right. It could have been better. I could have been better today. I’m so happy to win this game.”

Right-hander Liam O’Brien replaced Takemoto at the start of the sixth inning. O’Brien, whose fastball touched 98 mph during preseason scrimmages, retired all six batters he faced. He struck out three, throwing strikes on 20 of 24 pitches.

The ’Bows scored five runs in the fourth inning to break a 1-all tie. Xaige Lancaster opened with a double to center, then scooted to third on Jared Quandt’s grounder to second. Shunsuke Sakaino placed a bunt toward first base and beat the throw to the bag for a single as Lancaster came home for a 2-1 UH lead.

Sakaino stole second and, one out later, Kedren Kinzie and Hunter Faildo drew consecutive walks to load the bases. Matt Miura doubled to left center to score Sakaino and Kinzie, and then Ben Zeigler-Namoa’s single to right brought home two more runs.

Shortstop Jordan Donahue did not play because of what is believed to be a hand issue.