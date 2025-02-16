Las Vegas Advisor: Nevada sports books score on Super Bowl

Nevada sports books won $22.1 million on the Super Bowl, the biggest win in the history of the game, surpassing the previous record of $19.7 million set in 2014 and double last year’s take. The big win came despite a betting handle of just $151.6 million, an 18.3% drop from last year’s record $185.6 million. The Philadelphia Eagles’ 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs meant that Eagles and over bettors got the money. The house doesn’t always win, but it usually does — this was the 33rd time in 35 years that the casinos have won on the Super Bowl.

Hylo Park: Remember Fiesta Rancho and Texas Station? The former neighboring casinos in North Las Vegas were demolished several years ago, and now a plan for the vacant parcels has been announced. Hylo Park, a $380 million mixed-use development, will include retail, dining, housing and an athletic complex designed to create an atmosphere of an “Olympic village.” Work is scheduled to begin this year, with an unspecified completion date.

Station specials: Station Casinos has added several late-night specials in the Lucky Penny coffee shops at Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock. They’re the same specials at both: pancakes for $3.99; biscuits and gravy, $4.99; Deuces Wild, $4.99; and steak and eggs, $9.99. All are served 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily. There’s also a cheeseburger and fries deal for $5.99 that’s served 24/7. You must be a member of the Boarding Pass players club, which is free to join.

Question: What was the result of the national anthem proposition bet at this year’s Super Bowl?

Answer: It depends on where you bet it. John Batiste finished almost exactly at the 2:00.5 mark at which the line was set. But since different sports books stop the time at either the beginning or the end of the last word, bettors on both sides of the proposition were paid at different locations. The potential for this type of ambiguity is why the anthem bet isn’t allowed in Nevada.

