Signs of Hawaiian Life – Feb. 16, 2025
On a trip to Tokyo, Russell Wachi of Wailuku was a very early bird at Kua Aiea Hawaiian Burger & Cafe. Photo by Eileen Wachi.
Kailua resident David Lewis, left, and David Shamblin were biking through Ibiza, Spain, when they came upon Manoa, a cocktail bar. Selfie by Shamblin.
At left, Olivia DeSena of Honolulu might have been at the other end of the country, but she was still able to have a familiar meal at Gansett Poke Bowls, where you can build your own bowl, in Westerly, R.I. Photo by Robin Boolukos.