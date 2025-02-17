Delta plane flips on landing at Toronto airport, injuring 8

A plane crashed at Toronto Pearson International Airport today, officials said, with CBC television reporting the plane flipped on landing.

CBC and CP24 television both reported eight people were injured.

Toronto’s Pearson Airport said it was aware of an incident involving a Delta Air Lines plane arriving from Minneapolis and that emergency teams were responding.

All passengers and crew were accounted for, the airport said in a statement on X.

Representatives for Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“There is a plane crash. However, we don’t know the circumstances surrounding it at this point,” said Constable Sarah Patten of the Peel Regional Police in Ontario.

“It is my understanding that most of the passengers are out and unharmed but we’re still trying to make sure so we’re still on scene investigating,” Patten said.