Flood advisory in effect for Kauai; high surf advisory for Oahu, Kauai County

Heavy rain and high surf are creating hazardous conditions across parts of Hawaii, with a flood advisory in effect for Kauai and a high surf advisory issued for north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai and Oahu.

The National Weather Service extended a flood advisory for the island of Kauai until 8:30 a.m. today as heavy rainfall soaks the island. Radar at 5:09 a.m. showed bands of heavy rain moving over Kauai, at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Officials warned of minor flooding on roads, in streams and in areas with poor drainage. The advisory may be extended if flooding persists.

Residents and visitors are urged to stay away from streams and low-lying areas prone to flooding. Hazardous driving conditions, including ponding and reduced visibility, are expected.

A separate high surf advisory is in place from noon today to 6 p.m. Tuesday for north- and west-facing shores of Kauai County and Oahu. A large northwest swell is expected to bring surf heights of 12 to 20 feet along north-facing shores and 9 to 16 feet along west-facing shores. The advisory may expand to include Molokai, Maui and parts of Hawaii island by tonight.

Officials warn that strong breaking waves and powerful currents will create dangerous conditions for swimmers. Ocean safety officials advise beachgoers to exercise caution and avoid entering the water if unsure about safety.

The wet weather is linked to a cold front about 200 miles northwest of Kauai, which is bringing unsettled conditions as it slowly moves toward the islands. Showers are expected to spread eastward through today before tapering off as more stable tradewinds return tonight.