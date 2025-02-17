Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Russian warship conducts artillery drills in Sea of Japan

By Lidia Kelly / Reuters

REUTERS/TATIANA MEEL/FILE PHOTO Russian warships, including Admiral Nevelskoy landing ship, are seen during the annual Navy Day parade in the far eastern port city of Vladivostok, Russia, in July 2024.

The Russian Navy’s large landing ship, Admiral Nevelskoy, conducted artillery firing drills in the Sea of ​​Japan, Russian news agency Interfax reported on Monday, citing the press service of the Pacific Fleet.

“During the exercise to test air defense for a single ship, the crew of the large landing ship conducted artillery firing at a simulated air target,” Interfax quoted the press service as saying.

The crew also fired large-caliber machine guns at small maneuverable targets simulating unmanned boats of a mock enemy.

The exercises were carried out as part of the planned combat training activities of the Russian Pacific Fleet, the press service added, according to Interfax.

