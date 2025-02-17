Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Monday, February 17, 2025 74° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Trump warns universities of funding cuts over DEI programs

By Kanishka Singh / Reuters

Today Last updated 8:26 a.m.

EducationPolitics

REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO A person walks in front of the Department of Education building, amid reports that President Donald Trump’s administration will take steps to defund the federal Education Department, in Washington, on Feb. 4.

REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO

A person walks in front of the Department of Education building, amid reports that President Donald Trump’s administration will take steps to defund the federal Education Department, in Washington, on Feb. 4.

WASHINGTON >> Donald Trump’s administration has warned of cuts in federal funding for academic institutions and universities if they continue with diversity, equity and inclusion programs that the new president has attempted to dismantle in his early days in office.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

Trump has issued executive orders since taking office on January 20 to target DEI in the federal government and private sector.

Rights advocates say DEI programs help uplift marginalized communities by addressing historic inequities. Trump and his allies call the programs anti-merit and discriminatory against white people and men.

KEY QUOTES

“The Department (of Education) intends to take appropriate measures to assess compliance with the applicable statutes and regulations based on the understanding embodied in this letter beginning no later than 14 days from today’s date, including antidiscrimination requirements that are a condition of receiving federal funding,” the Education Department said in a letter.

The letter was reported earlier by Axios today. It was dated Friday. It advised education institutions to comply with civil rights laws and cease efforts to circumvent restrictions, including by ending reliance on third-party contractors for such prohibitions.

“Institutions that fail to comply with federal civil rights law may, consistent with applicable law, face potential loss of federal funding,” the letter said.

CONTEXT

DEI programs have been part of workplace diversity efforts to ensure fairer representation for groups seen as historically marginalized, such as African Americans, LGBTQ+ community members, women, disabled people and other ethnic minorities in the United States.

DEI efforts picked up pace, including in the private sector, in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide