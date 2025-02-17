Letter: Cartoon cuts tree deep, but misplaces branches

Monday, February 17, 2025
As a political scientist I have always loved political cartoons and deeply admire the ability of artists to condense societal issues into poignant drawings. Such was Thursday’s Insight cartoon by Mike Luckovich, showing a tree with its executive branch wielding a chain saw and severing the two other branches (legislative and judicial). However, the U.S. Constitution, a document admired by many nations around the world, starts with “We the People.” Article I is about (spoiler alert: not the President) the legislative power that “shall be vested in a Congress.”
So try again, maestro: Put the legislative branch near the top being severed by the executive on the lower-left side of the trunk, and leave judicial as is.
One more advantage: A stubby, leafless executive branch would get the chain saw off the ground more easily. Or did I miss the minions with the ladder?
Sabine Haarmann
Makiki
