Letter: McConnell’s opposition is too little, far too late

Sen. Mitch McConnell’s vapid votes against the confirmations of Pete Hegseth as secretary of defense, Tulsi Gabbard as director of national intelligence, and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Health and Human Services secretary are meaningless – too little too late. This senator, as well as most of his Republican colleagues, had two significant chances to put an end to such unfolding calamities through impeachment votes against Donald Trump. They chose not to do so.

Now they, as well as our country and the wider world, must live with the consequences. Sen. McConnell’s leadership was absent when it really mattered. He will long be remembered, not for these feckless votes to withhold confirmation, but for twice voting not to convict the president of the United States during his first term of office.

Peter Gilmour

Waikiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter