Letter: No more handouts with Trump, Musk in charge

It’s high time someone stopped the government from being used as a candy machine, and cut all the fat and waste. Everyone has their hand out and some have gotten so used to it, especially the government agencies and legislators who so easily dole it out but forget whose money they’re spending. The American taxpayer, I guarantee, is not happy.

President Donald Trump is doing the long-overdue task of downsizing down the government and has chosen the perfect person to do it: Elon Musk. Hallelujah!

Cheryl Zarbaugh

Kailua

