Letter: No more handouts with Trump, Musk in charge

Monday, February 17, 2025
74°
Today's Paper
Today
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
It’s high time someone stopped the government from being used as a candy machine, and cut all the fat and waste. Everyone has their hand out and some have gotten so used to it, especially the government agencies and legislators who so easily dole it out but forget whose money they’re spending. The American taxpayer, I guarantee, is not happy.
President Donald Trump is doing the long-overdue task of downsizing down the government and has chosen the perfect person to do it: Elon Musk. Hallelujah!
Cheryl Zarbaugh
Kailua
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE!
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.
>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.
>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813
>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter