Letter: On President’s Day, a lesson in despotism

Donald Trump, is arguably the greatest con artist of all time. The MAGA hoax belies the fact that America was already great before he came along to tear it apart.

This President’s Day, aka George Washington’s birthday, I recommend reading Washington’s farewell speech, where he clearly and repeatedly warns against the encroachments of despotism: “The disorders and miseries which result gradually incline the minds of men to seek security and repose in the absolute power of an individual.”

This country is at a crossroads, and it’s time to ask yourself who’s really the “Father of Our Country”? George Washington, who sought “the benign influence of good laws under a free government, the ever-favorite object of my heart, and the happy reward, as I trust, of our mutual cares, labors, and dangers,” or Donald Trump? Read the address.

Jared Wickware

Kalihi

