Letter: Paid family leave a must with isles’ aging kupuna

Because we live in the only OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) country without national paid family leave, it is up to the states to fill that gap. Thirteen states and the District of Columbia have done so, why not Hawaii?

We set an example for our country by honoring our kupuna. Passing House Bill 755 is what we overwhelmingly favor and need. Please call your representatives to make sure they know how urgent it is.

We now have a chance to get paid family leave, similar to programs that are working well in other states. It needs to happen, as our population is aging.

Nadine Newlight

Haiku, Maui

