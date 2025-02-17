Letter: Politicking and climate change policy don’t mix

The states of Vermont and New York have passed laws passing the plate to energy companies to fund their climate superfunds. While it is true that such companies are part of major industries associated with and profiting from production of climate impacting byproducts, is it not the people themselves who demand, use and abuse their products and services? Are they not primarily responsible for climate damage?

It may be more equitable to impose additional taxes on energy used by consumers rather than gouging the energy companies themselves. But of course the politicians will get more votes from consumers by lowering the taxes and penalizing the companies.

Gerald Ching

Waialae Iki

