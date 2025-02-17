Off the news: Ex-defense contractor sentenced for fraud

Martin Kao, the former head of Martin Defense Group LLC, formerly known as Navatek, was on Thursday sentenced to 87 months in prison and five years of supervised release for defrauding a government COVID relief program. He pleaded guilty in the case and was ordered to pay $12,841,490 in restitution to the Small Business Administration and forfeit gains received from the fraudulent loans.

If Kao’s name sounds familiar, he previously pleaded guilty for conspiring to make illegal campaign contributions to a political action committee and U.S. Sen. Susan Collins. The former defense contractor was a prolific political donor, contributing hundreds of thousands of dollars to the war chests of dozens of state and county representatives.