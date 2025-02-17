Off the news: Hawaii sues to halt government shake-up

Hawaii has joined 13 other states in suing U.S. President Donald Trump, the president’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and DOGE leader Elon Musk, alleging Musk’s “officer-level actions” to eliminate federal departments and remove workers are unconstitutional.

The legal argument revolves around the Constitution’s Appointments Clause, which requires that Congress must create an executive office and that the Senate must confirm its chief. “Trump has delegated virtually unchecked authority to Mr. Musk without proper legal authorization from Congress,” the complaint states … “in violation of the separation of powers.”