Hawaii softball wins in walkoff to earn split against Utah

Milan Ah Yat hit a two-run, walk off home run in the bottom of the eighth as the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine defeated Utah Tech 8-6 Sunday in the second game of a UH doubleheader on the final day of Spring Fling Tournament at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Chloe Borges (1-0) earned the win in relief. She also batted 2-for-4 with three RBIs for the Wahine (8-2).

Carly Eldredge batted 3-for-4 with two RBIS to lead Utah Tech (4-7).

In the first game, Maalia Cherry blasted two homers and drove in four runs in leading Cal State Bakersfield (7-2) to a 7-2 victory over UH.

Borges homered and Izabella Martinez went 2-for-3 in the first game.

UH finishes second at 2 regattas

The Hawaii Rainbow Wahine finished second in the Bryson Women’s Invite, while the UH coed sailors also finished runner-up in the PCCSC Top-Nine Regatta over the weekend in Northern California. Stanford won both regattas.

The women’s A and B division team competed in a total of 18 races, totaling 77 points. The A division featured sailors Vivian Bonsager and Stella Taherian, and Malia Johnson and Peyton Lieser sailed in the B division.

In the PCCSC Top-Nine Regatta, the coed team competed in 18 races, finishing with 115 points for a second-place finish. Everett McAvoy and Sophia Shaeffer competed in the A division, while Erik Anderson and Amanda Turner represented Division B.