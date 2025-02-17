Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sports

Hawaii sweeps Marshall, extends home-game winning streak to 15

By Stephen Tsai

Today Updated 11:28 p.m.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Matthew Miura celebrated as he slid across home plate to score on an RBI double by Shunsuke Sakaino in the second inning of Sunday’s game against Marshall at Les Murakami Stadium. A crowd of 1,901 saw the Rainbows win their nation-leading 15th consecutive home game.
UH’s Matthew Miura celebrated as he slid across home plate to score on an RBI double by Shunsuke Sakaino in the second inning of Sunday’s game against Marshall at Les Murakami Stadium. A crowd of 1,901 saw the Rainbows win their nation-leading 15th consecutive home game.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Shunsuke Sakaino forced out Marshall’s Jackson Halter at second base and threw to first base to turn a double play during the third inning of Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.
Hawaii infielder Shunsuke Sakaino forced out Marshall’s Jackson Halter at second base and threw to first base to turn a double play during the third inning of Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.

