Hawaii sweeps Marshall, extends home-game winning streak to 15

Hawaii infielder Shunsuke Sakaino forced out Marshall’s Jackson Halter at second base and threw to first base to turn a double play during the third inning of Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.

UH’s Matthew Miura celebrated as he slid across home plate to score on an RBI double by Shunsuke Sakaino in the second inning of Sunday’s game against Marshall at Les Murakami Stadium. A crowd of 1,901 saw the Rainbows win their nation-leading 15th consecutive home game.

The Hawaii baseball team used a cast of nine pitchers to complete a season-opening, four-game sweep with Sunday’s 10-2 victory over Marshall at Les Murakami Stadium.

A crowd of 1,901 saw the Rainbow Warriors win their 15th consecutive home game dating to last May and open the season 4-0 for the first time since 2018.

The pitching ensemble combined on a seven-hitter and worked out of an early jam.

“That’s the beauty of all these guys,” said associate coach Keith Zuniga, who doubles as the pitching coach. “They work hard. If it’s not one guy’s day, we have plenty of guys to come in and do a job.”

Head coach Rich Hill and Zuniga approached this as a “staff game” in which each pitcher would be used an inning apiece. But after the Thundering Herd loaded the bases with no outs against UH starter Dylan Waite in the first inning, freshman right-hander Ethan Thomas was summoned.

“I was slated to go in the second,” Thomas said. “I was warming up, getting ready, and I got the sign to get ‘hot.’ Next thing I knew, it was bases loaded and nobody out. It definitely was not the time to be nervous for your first college outing.”

Thomas surrendered a sacrifice fly, but escaped further damage in the first. He pitched a hitless second inning to earn the victory.

“I was attacking with my fastball and trying to throw strikes,” said Thomas, who hit the zone on 16 of 25 pitches.

Hill often uses the analogy of a pitcher giving his all, similar to a swimmer going toward a buoy off Ala Moana Beach. “Leave nothing for the swim back,” Thomas said. “I did everything I could to get our team back in the dugout.”

Zuniga said Thomas “really attacked with his fastball and had a slider to complement that. Ethan is physical, and when he’s attacking the strike zone, that fastball gets on some hitters pretty quickly.”

The combo approach also worked for Liam O’Brien, who pitched a 1-2-3 eighth inning for the ’Bows. O’Brien also did not allow a base runner in two innings on Saturday. O’Brien has a fastball in the range of 95-to-98 mph. His breaking ball is between 85 and 88 mph.

“It’s hard for batters to get in rhythm when he’s attacking the strike zone with those two pitches,” said Zuniga, noting O’Brien’s spin rate sometimes reached 2,500 rpm. “It’s tough to hit, tough to pick up, tough to see out of the hand. Even when people know it’s coming, it’s hard to pick up and get a good swing.”

The ’Bows’ offense did the rest, scoring four runs in the second inning and five more in the fifth for a 9-2 lead.

Draven Nushida, a Mid-Pacific Institute graduate who played the previous two seasons at Cal State Fullerton, and Cal State Northridge transfer Shunsuke Sakaino produced walk-off singles on Friday and Saturday, respectively. In Sunday’s matinee, Nushida went 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Sakaino went 2-for-3 to increase his average to .583. During the series, Sakaino had seven hits in 12 at bats, including three doubles, and stole three bases in three attempts.

“I didn’t really think I was a fast runner,” Sakaino said. “I have been working on it. It’s still a work in progress.”

Sakaino and Nushida factored in the shift after shortstop Jordan Donahue suffered an injury to his right hand during Friday’s game. Sakaino replaced Donahue at the leadoff spot that game. Elijah Ickes moved from third to short. Nushida started at third the past two games. Hill said Donahue underwent medical tests, but a recovery timeline has not been determined.

Nushida, who stretched to catch a foul ball near the UH dugout, said he also is comfortable in the batter’s box. “I’m getting set early, being on time for the fastball,” Nushida said. “I’ve been seeing it well. It’s a team effort. All the guys have been playing well.”

Sakaino echoed Nushida’s comments, crediting “the guys getting on (base) in front of me. They gave me an opportunity to put the ball in play.”