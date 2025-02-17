Hawaii sweeps Marshall, extends home-game winning streak to 15
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
UH’s Matthew Miura celebrated as he slid across home plate to score on an RBI double by Shunsuke Sakaino in the second inning of Sunday’s game against Marshall at Les Murakami Stadium. A crowd of 1,901 saw the Rainbows win their nation-leading 15th consecutive home game.
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Hawaii infielder Shunsuke Sakaino forced out Marshall’s Jackson Halter at second base and threw to first base to turn a double play during the third inning of Sunday’s game at Les Murakami Stadium.