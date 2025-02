Scoreboard – February 17, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

HHSAA Boys Division I Championships: first round, Leilehua at Konawaena, 3:15 p.m.; University at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.; Moanalua at Punahou, 5 p.m.; Kahuku at

Mililani, 6:30 p.m.

RUNNING

Great Aloha Run: 7:15 a.m.; start in front of Aloha Tower on Ala Moana Boulevard; finish at Aloha Stadium.

TENNIS

College women: Stanislaus State vs.

Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at Kailua Racquet Club.

College women: Dallas Baptist vs. Chaminade, 11 a.m. at Donald A. Andrews Diamond Head Tennis Center.

TUESDAY

TENNIS

College women: Dallas Baptist vs. Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m. at Kailua Racquet Club. College women: Stanislaus State vs.

Hawaii Hilo, 2 p.m. at UH Tennis Courts.

BASKETBALL

COLLEGE MEN

Sunday

EAST

Florida Atlantic 83, Temple 81

Manhattan 80, Fairfield 67

Marist 61, Merrimack 60

Maryland 101, Iowa 75

Mount St. Mary’s 73, Canisius 66

Quinnipiac 79, Iona 74

Saint Peter’s 66, Rider 65

Siena 80, Sacred Heart 73

St. John’s 79, Creighton 73

SOUTH

UAB 85, South Florida 78

MIDWEST

Bradley 61, Drake 59

Evansville 79, Valparaiso 69

Green Bay 79, Wright St. 68

Illinois-Chicago 63, Missouri St. 58

Louisville 75, Notre Dame 60

Michigan 86, Ohio St. 83

Milwaukee 92, Northern Kentucky 70

Nebraska 68, Northwestern 64

Oakland 93, Detroit Mercy 83, OT

South Dakota State 94, South Dakota 91

Wichita St. 84, Memphis 79, OT

Youngstown St. 68, Cleveland St. 60

WEST

New Mexico 82, Utah St. 79

Oregon 75, Rutgers 57

COLLEGE WOMEN

Sunday

Top 25

No. 1 UCLA 75, No. 22 Michigan State 69

No. 3 Texas 65, No. 5 LSU 58

No. 7 UConn 87, No. 4 South Carolina 58

No. 6 USC 69, Washington 64

No. 8 Kentucky 84, Georgia 55

No. 12 No. Carolina 66, No. 10 NC St. 65

No. 11 TCU 85, Arizona 73

No. 15 Tennessee 80, Mississippi 71

No. 16 Oklahoma 82, Missouri 66

No. 19 Georgia Tech 73, Wake Forest 62

No. 23 Florida State 83, Miami 82

HHSAA Boys Division I

Championships

Today

First Round

G1: Leilehua at Konawaena, 3:15 p.m.

G2: Kahuku at Mililani, 6:30 p.m

G3: University at Kamehameha-Maui, 4 p.m.

G4: Moanalua at Punahou, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

At McKinley

G5: Kahuku/Mililani winner vs. No. 4

Baldwin, 5 p.m.

G6: Leilehua/Konawaena winner vs. No. 1

Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

At Moanalua

G7: Moanalua/Punahou winner vs. No. 3

Kamehameha-Hawaii, 5 p.m.

G8: University/Kamehameha-Maui winner

vs. No. 2 Kailua, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Fifth-Place Semifinals

At Moanalua

G9: G5 loser vs. G6 loser, 5 p.m.

G10: G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 6:30 p.m.

Semifinals

At McKinley

G11: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 7 p.m.

G12: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 5 p.m.

Friday Feb. 21

Fifth Place

At Kalani

G13: G10 winner vs. G9 winner, 6:30 p.m.

Third Place

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

G14: G12 loser vs. G11 loser, 1 p.m.

Championship

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

G15: G12 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

HHSAA Boys Division II

Championships

Wednesday

Quarterfinals

At Kaimuki

G1: Kaiser vs. No. 1 Seabury Hall, 5 p.m.

G2: No. 5 Damien vs. No. 4 Kohala, 7 p.m.

At Kalani

G3: Le Jardin vs. No. 3 Aiea, 5 p.m.

G4: Hawaii Prep vs. No. 2 Kauai, 7 p.m.

Thursday

Semifinals

At Kaimuki

G7: Le Jardin/Aiea winner vs. Hawaii Prep/

Kauai winner, 5 p.m.

G8: Kaiser/Seabury Hall winner vs.

Damien/Kohala winner, 7 p.m.

Fifth-place Semifinals

At Kalani

G5: Kaiser/Seabury Hall loser vs.

Damien/Kohala loser, 5 p.m.

G6: Le Jardin/Aiea loser vs. Hawaii Prep/

Kauai loser, 6:30 p.m.



Friday

Consolation

At Kalani

G9: G5 winner vs. G6 winner, 5 p.m.

Third Place

At Stan Sheriff Center

G10: G7 loser vs. G8 loser, 3:30 p.m.

Championship

At Stan Sheriff Center

G11: G7 winner vs. G8 winner, 5 p.m.

TENNIS

ATP Delray Beach Open

At Delray Beach, Fla

Sunday

Singles Final

Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

ATP Open 13 Provence

At Marseille, France

Sunday

Singles Final

Ugo Humbert, France, def. Hamad Medjedovic, Serbia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

ATP Argentina Open

At Buenos Aires, Argentina

Sunday

Singles Final

Joao Fonseca, Brazil, def. Francisco Cerundolo (5), Argentina, 6-4, 7-6 (1).

College Women

Sunday

At Phoenix

Hawaii 4, Montana State 3

Doubles

1. Tianhao Hou and Azuma Visaya (UH) def. Dmitry Bezborodov and Harrison Janes (MSU), 6-2

2. Eddie Biss and Yassin Elaroussy (MSU) vs. Karl Collins and Quinn Synder (UH), match was unfinished, 4-5

3. Sohta Urano and Andy Hernandez (UH) def. Camille Chantron and Andre Stewart (MSU), 6-2

SINGLES

1. Azuma Visaya (UH) def. Dmitry Bezborodov (MSU) 6-4, 6-1

2. Quinn Synder (UH) def. Eddie Biss (MSU) 6-0, 7-6

3. Karl Collins (UH) def. Andre Stewart (MSU) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1

4. Camille Chantron (MSU) def. Andy Hernandez (UH) 6-3, 6-0

5. Yassin Elaroussy (MSU) def. Tianhao Hou (UH) 6-3, 7-6

6. Alex Vlahos (MSU) def. Sohta Urano (UH) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2