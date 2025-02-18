High surf advisory for north, west shores due to series of swells

Honolulu Star-Advertiser

A high surf advisory is in place for the north- and west-facing shores of most islands, effective until 6 p.m. Wednesday due to a series of swells.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 10 to 18 feet along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui, and surf of 8 to 14 feet along west-facing shores.

Surf up to 10 feet is expected along the west-facing shores of Hawaii island.

Forecasters expect a series of west-northwest to northwest swells over the next few days, with the first and largest one peaking by late this morning.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” said NWS. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

