Man, 80s, critically hurt after he is struck by car in Aiea crosswalk

A man in his 80s is in critical condition after being struck in a crosswalk this morning in Aiea, according to Honolulu police.

The Honolulu Police Department said at about 5:50 a.m. today, an 18-year-old driving a vehicle westbound on Moanalua Road hit the pedestrian in a marked crosswalk at Ualo Street, which is near a bus stop and across from an entrance to Pearlridge Center.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated a man in his 80s at the scene for critical head injuries as well as injuries to his right side extremities. He was taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and was not injured, and that speed, alcohol, and drugs do not appear to be contributing factors at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.