Motorcyclist dies after H-2 freeway crash in Mililani

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 8:11 a.m.

A 23-year-old motorcyclist who was critically injured in a crash on the H-2 freeway in Mililani has died, Honolulu police said on Monday.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office notified police that the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a hospital in critical condition on Saturday.

The crash occurred around 11:13 a.m. Saturday on the southbound lanes of the freeway. Police said the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control and collided with a guardrail, ejecting him onto the roadway.

Authorities have not confirmed whether he was wearing a helmet, though a helmet was found at the scene.

His death marks Oahu’s eighth traffic fatality of the year, compared to five at the same time in 2024.

The investigation is ongoing.

