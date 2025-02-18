Honolulu Star-Advertiser

No murder charge in Kalihi fatal shooting; suspect claims self-defense

By Peter Boylan

Today Last updated 12:26 p.m.

Crime in Hawaii

The Department of the Prosecuting Attorney declined to charge a 38-year-old man with murder for the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man at an illegal game room in Kalihi because he acted in self-defense.

Prosecutors and police did not detail what led them to determine that Fiso shot and killed Downer in self-defense. Prosecutors did not disclose what happened between the two men that led to gun violence.

On Friday, Iosefa “Sefa” Fiso, a convicted felon, was charged with a firearms offense and his bail is set at $50,000 in connection with the death of Toutaimana Downer on Feb. 11.

“Prosecutors declined the charge of murder against Fiso and charged him with ownership or possession of a prohibited firearm. The murder charge was declined because there was sufficient evidence that showed that Fiso acted in self-defense,” according to a statement from the department.

Fiso has more than 50 prior arrests and citations, according to state court records. In June 2023 he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Fiso was sentenced to four years probation.

Fiso was arrested on suspicion of murder in the second degree after turning himself in at HPD’s main station.

Officers responded at about 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night to reports of gunshots on Laa Lane, where they found the man with an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

