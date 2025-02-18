Column: No one should go hungry in Hawaii

At the start of each new year, Poverty Awareness Month, which we observed in January, helps bring attention to the challenges many families face. But the reality is that poverty and food insecurity do not simply disappear when the month ends. These struggles persist every single day, affecting thousands of families across Hawaii. This is not a temporary crisis — it is an ongoing issue that demands our continued attention, collective action and long-term solutions.

Hawaii is known for its strong sense of community and the aloha spirit — where we care for one another as ohana. Yet, despite this deeply rooted value, food insecurity remains a harsh reality for many of our neighbors, particularly in Windward Oahu. Every day, kupuna and keiki with special needs are forced to make impossible choices: Should they pay rent or buy groceries? Fill a prescription or put food on the table? These are choices no family should ever have to face.

At Giving Hope Hawaii, we see these struggles firsthand. Month after month, families arrive at our food distributions seeking relief — parents working multiple jobs who still cannot afford basic necessities, seniors on fixed incomes stretching every dollar, and individuals who, despite their best efforts, find themselves needing extra support.

In 2024 alone, we distributed more than 742,000 pounds of food on Oahu, valued at over $4.3 million, helping more than 60,000 families. These numbers are staggering, but behind every statistic is a real person — someone’s parent, child, grandparent or neighbor.

Tackling food insecurity requires a collective effort. That is why our partnership with Hawaii Food Bank is so critical. Its long-standing dedication to addressing hunger across the islands allows us to reach even more families in need. Together, we are expanding access to essential food resources across Windward Oahu, ensuring that those who are struggling do not have to go without.

But this issue goes beyond just providing meals. Food insecurity impacts physical health, mental well-being and economic stability. It affects a child’s ability to concentrate in school, a senior’s ability to stay healthy, and a family’s ability to move forward.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

While Poverty Awareness Month helped spotlight these issues, real change happens when we commit to year-round action. No single organization can solve this crisis alone — it takes an entire community working together. Whether through volunteering, donating or simply raising awareness, each of us has a role to play. Every hour of service, every shared meal, and every act of kindness strengthens the fabric of our community and brings us closer to a future where no one in Hawaii goes hungry.

Hawaii’s aloha spirit is more than just words — it is a call to action. It is about stepping up, showing compassion, and ensuring that every family has access to the resources they need to thrive. This commitment cannot be limited to one month; it must be a way of life.

Now is the time to turn awareness into action. Let’s work together — not just in January, not just in February, but every single day — to create a stronger, more food-secure Hawaii.

———

Visit www.givinghopehawaii.org to learn more.

Violette Ishikawa is chief operating officer of Giving Hope Hawaii.