Letter: Can’t apply corporate efficiency to government

Efficiency often implies faster decision-making and payroll cuts. However, government efficiency differs from corporate practices in a number of ways.

CEOs can quickly make decisions based on targeted advice and financial impact. In contrast, political leaders must consider input from experts, interest groups and the public — a time-intensive process that values diverse perspectives and fosters consensus. While the slower decision-making processes may seem inefficient, they build public trust and legitimacy.

Cost-cutting poses another challenge. Reducing government payroll may appear fiscally responsible, but public jobs do more than provide services — they create jobs that support economies. Moreover, governments have an ethical responsibility to model democratic values by providing compensation that reflects employees’ skills, respects the dignity of work and meets needs.

Ultimately, government efficiency must balance fiscal responsibility with its ethical obligation to serve the public good and strengthen democracy. CEOs have few ethical constraints.

Carl Sabatino

Kapahulu

