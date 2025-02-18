Letter: Homeowners responsible for illegal fireworks use

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

It occurs to me that more than a few of these fireworks incidents occur at homes whose owners are at a mature age.

If government refuses to do anything significant to combat these vile celebration items, how about this: Have said mature owner go around and check each and every partygoer. Tell them — don’t ask — if they have illegal fireworks, either don’t light them or leave the party.

Make this workflow as effective and as easy as we all say aloha.

Well, I think if you clip this letter to the editor, enlarge it, laminate it and put in at the front door on New Year’s Eve, you got your notice.

Paul Ventura

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

