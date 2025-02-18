Letter: Nuclear power not a viable solution for isles

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Mahalo for reporting about Senate Bill 1588, a dangerous distraction from achieving our clean energy goals by moving Hawaii toward using nuclear power (“Nuclear power exploration legislation gains steam,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 13). Why throw away money on something the Hawaii State Energy Office does not consider commercially viable? Ratepayers and taxpayers don’t need this type of wastefulness.

Further, the bill is rife with inaccuracies, including that nuclear energy is “carbon-free electricity.” Essentially, SB 1588 is straight from the nuclear industry’s false talking points, making it appear like a panacea for Hawaii.

Bottom line: We’re already challenged trying to site a landfill on Oahu — how would we site a nuclear waste facility that must be maintained and funded for many years? And the more waste that accumulates, the greater the risk of radioactive leaks harming our water supply, crops, animals and us.

Nuclear power is too dirty, too dangerous and too expensive. Tell our lawmakers to oppose this boondoggle.

Sherry Pollack

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

