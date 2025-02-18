Letter: State must reconsider nuclear power ban

The Atlantic recently reported on a 2024 bipartisan congressional effort to rapidly expand nuclear power, recognizing its ability to accelerate reductions in greenhouse gas emissions.

Hawaii will almost certainly be the last to move forward with nuclear power. While benefiting the rest of the country and the environment, we will struggle with wind and solar. Why? Because in 1978, Hawaii’s constitution was amended to effectively kill any thoughts of nuclear power.

Bills to study it have been introduced and immediately killed without a hearing. That ill-conceived amendment, based on long-debunked fears, needs to be reversed to stimulate a conversation about 21st century nuclear power technology. One nuclear plant supplying all of Oahu could be built long before Hawaii’s 2045 unlikely goal of 100% renewable power even comes close. Meanwhile we’ll continue to pollute the aina and ocean with black panels and windmills.

Brian Barbata

Kailua

