Off the news: Hawaii not at top of list for shark attacks

Hawaii comes in a distant second in this category — and that’s a good thing: Of states reporting unprovoked shark attacks off their coasts in 2024, Florida claims top rank, at 14, and the Aloha State lags far behind, with four.

Worldwide, 47 unprovoked attacks were reported, with more than half, 28, in U.S. offshore waters. The odds of being bitten by a shark, however, remain very small — and can be decreased by avoiding murky water and shark feeding grounds.