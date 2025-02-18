Off the news: Warm winds of legislative bipartisanship

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Nobody’s yet broken into a chorus of “Kumbaya” at the state Capitol, but these days even a faint breeze of bipartisanship can feel pretty good.

A few bills introduced by the House Republican caucus have emerged from their first committee hearings; it’s noteworthy that this hasn’t happened in a decade.

Granted, they aren’t particularly controversial — one would authorize alternative vehicles for student transportation in the event of a school bus shortage. Still, having even a little cooperative spirit waft over to Washington, D.C., would represent a vast improvement.