Off the news: Warm winds of legislative bipartisanship

Nobody’s yet broken into a chorus of “Kumbaya” at the state Capitol, but these days even a faint breeze of bipartisanship can feel pretty good.
A few bills introduced by the House Republican caucus have emerged from their first committee hearings; it’s noteworthy that this hasn’t happened in a decade.
Granted, they aren’t particularly controversial — one would authorize alternative vehicles for student transportation in the event of a school bus shortage. Still, having even a little cooperative spirit waft over to Washington, D.C., would represent a vast improvement.