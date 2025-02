The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai was named the nation’s No. 1 hotel in U.S. News and World Report’s 15th annual ranking of best hotels.

Another Hawaii island hotel, the Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, took third place in the Best Hotels in the USA category. Five more Hawaii hotels were ranked among the top 50 of the Best Hotels in the USA, including the Four Seasons Resort Lanai in eighth place, the Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea in 15th, Halekulani in 16th, Montage Kapalua Bay in 40th and Hotel Wailea, Relais &Chateaux in 41st.

U.S. News said the Four Seasons Hualalai, which is just northeast of Kekaha Kai State Park on Hawaii island, “impresses its guests with its Hualalai Spa, which features treatments with island twists, as well as eight unique swimming spots.” It praised the Kona Village, a Rosewood Resort, for “upholding rich Hawaiian traditions and boasting vibrant natural beauty and Pacific Rim-to-table culinary experiences.”

Charlie Parker, regional vice president and general manager at Four Seasons Resort Hualalai, said in a statement, “It’s a true honor for Four Seasons Resort Hualalai to be named as the #1 hotel and resort in the U.S., alongside the best resort in Hawaii and on the Big Island. This recognition is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our team, who are dedicated to crafting unforgettable experiences for our guests while honoring Hawaii’s cultural heritage.”

U.S. News’ Best Hotels rankings highlight more than 31,000 hotels across more than 400 destinations to help travelers find the hotel that suits their needs. Categories include Best Hotels in the USA, Best Resorts in Canada, Best Hotels in the Caribbean, Best All-Inclusive Resorts in the Caribbean, Best Hotels in Mexico, Best All- Inclusive Resorts in Mexico, Best Hotels in Bermuda and Best Hotels in Europe.

U.S. News’ annual selections take into account the number and prominence of awards and recognitions at each property, the hotel’s class and star rating, and guest ratings from booking sites and travel engines.

Zach Watson, senior travel editor at U.S. News, said in a statement, “Travelers are seeking unique and memorable experiences, cultural authenticity, savory cuisine, comfortable yet lavish accommodations, excellent amenities — and so much more.”

Watson added, “With many hotel options to choose from — and numerous components factoring in to determine which hotels are exceptional — the U.S. News Best Hotels rankings consider hotel star ratings combined with the collective opinion of travel experts and customers to provide travelers with a solid starting point for planning their next trip.”

To search the rankings of hotels, visit 808ne.ws/4hEthvW.