Hawaii protesters rally against Trump, Musk on Presidents Day
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
More than a thousand people on Presidents Day lined both sides of Beretania Street at the state Capitol to protest President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the administration’s policies.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
The Hawaii protest was part of a national effort organized by a group called 50501, which opposes the Trump administration and its policies. The 50501 name refers to “50 protests, 50 states, one day.”
REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ
People marched along the street Monday as they participated in a National Day of Protest on Presidents Day in New York.