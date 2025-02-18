Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, February 18, 2025

Hawaii News

Hawaii protesters rally against Trump, Musk on Presidents Day

By Victoria Budiono

Today Updated 12:13 a.m.

Politics

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM More than a thousand people on Presidents Day lined both sides of Beretania Street at the state Capitol to protest President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and the administration’s policies.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii protest was part of a national effort organized by a group called 50501, which opposes the Trump administration and its policies. The 50501 name refers to “50 protests, 50 states, one day.”
REUTERS / EDUARDO MUNOZ People marched along the street Monday as they participated in a National Day of Protest on Presidents Day in New York.
