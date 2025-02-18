Maui restaurant OK to reopen after fixing food violations

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

The state Department of Health has issued Paradise Supermart Fast Food & Catering in Kahului a green placard, which allows the establishment to reopen after the DOH’s Maui Food Safety Branch shuttered it for multiple food safety violations.

The establishment had to close after a Feb. 5 inspection by the DOH, but was allowed to reopen after a follow-up inspection Thursday by the DOH found that the violations had been corrected, including:

>> All grease and food debris accumulation were removed from kitchen surfaces, and a cleaning schedule was established.

>> Cockroach and fly activity was not observed, and procedures were implemented for pest monitoring and treatment.

>> All refrigeration units were holding temperatures of not greater than 41 degrees.

>> Written procedures were in place for the monitoring of proper hot, cold and cooling of foods, and the person in charge obtained a food handler’s certification.

The DOH requires that the establishment continues to have weekly pest control treatments for a month, then move to biweekly and provide completed work orders to DOH, and that the establishment have the identified person in charge continue to demonstrate managerial control of critical food safety requirements.

Candidate filing date upcoming for Oahu neighborhood boards

The candidate filing date is Friday for those who want to run for a neighborhood board, an advisory group that serves as a conduit between the community and their local government on matters such as government services, economic development, capital improvements, zoning and land use.

The Neighborhood Board Commission says registration for a neighborhood board term, which runs from July 1 to June 30, 2027, is open to those 18 and over who are military personnel, military family members or lawful permanent residents.

There are 33 active neighborhood boards in the City and County of Honolulu, with approximately 400 members. Current board members must register for a new term and fill out new candidate profile forms.

Voting in contested races begins April 25 and ends May 16. Voting is open to anyone 18 and older, including military personnel, military family members, lawful permanent residents, anyone who voted in the past general election and anyone who registered with the commission to vote specifically for the neighborhood board elections.

Voting for the election will be conducted online. However, those wanting a paper ballot or more information on the election can go to the website www8.honolulu.gov/nco, email NCO@honolulu.gov or call 808-768-3710.