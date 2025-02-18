Boys Basketball Top 10: Punahou big man Scanlan sidelined

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Change is inevitable.

Change is uncomfortable. After years of relying on a committee to determine seedings, the HHSAA turned to math for the Division II bracket in the Boys Basketball State Championships. The Bradley-Terry Model is a formula that filters out potential bias or perception. In years past, the committee always relied on history rather than one-season results. In that scenario, two-time defending state champion Kohala would probably be a first or second seed entering this year’s tournament.

In the Bradley-Terry Model, Kohala (17-7) is a fourth seed behind top seed Seabury Hall (25-4), second seed Kauai (19-4) and third seed Aiea (16-7).

The seedings apply only to league champions. ILH champion Damien (21-8) is the fifth seed and will play Kohala in the opening round at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Also at Kaimuki High School, Seabury Hall meets OIA runner-up Kaiser (14-10) in the 5 p.m. matchup.

At Kalani, ILH runner-up Le Jardin (21-10) plays Aiea at 5 p.m. Kauai will meet BIIF runner-up Hawaii Prep (19-7) at 7 p.m.

“It is what it is. Damien has some nice players. This is a pretty stacked field,” Kohala coach Kihei Kapeliela said. “We’ll try our best and see what happens.”

The caveat, of course, is that All-State guard Layden Kauka left nationally ranked Utah Prep following a coaching change and returned to his hometown. Without him, Kohala lost at Seabury Hall 71-40 in a preseason tournament. Without him, the Cowboys lost to rival Honokaa 49-45 in the regular season. With him, they went 5-0 to claim the BIIF D-II title, including a 65-41 semifinal win at Honokaa.

The model doesn’t recognize human variables. It’s about numbers and the formula. Which gives Kohala added fuel, if the Cowboys ever need any.

Led by high-scoring swingman Bromo Dorn, Seabury Hall beat D-I teams King Kekaulike (twice), Maui and Lahainaluna by an average of 30 points.

The last time Seabury Hall and Kohala met with Kauka was in uniform was the 2024 state final. Kohala won in overtime, 49-45.

Say it ain’t so

Tanoa Scanlan has been a cornerstone all season for No. 2 Punahou, but he will miss the state tournament due to a hand injury. The 6-foot-6 sophomore confirmed that he had surgery on Thursday and will not be available for the rest of the season.

Without him, Punahou gave Saint Louis a battle before losing in the ILH championship game, 63-56. Scoring responsibilities without the best post scorer in the state (not named Pupu Sepulona) seem to fall on junior Ethan Chung and sophomore Zion White. However, guards Dash Watanabe and Dane Kellner will still get scoring opportunities.

With the smaller lineup, the Buffanblu still have height. White is an explosive 6-5 athlete, and Chung is 6-4. Two-time state-championship coach Darren Matsuda may turn back the clock and unleash fullcourt pressure on a regular basis this week.

Punahou will face Kamehameha-Hawaii on Wednesday in a state tournament quarterfinal after beating Moanalua 89-48 on Monday.

Mufi Hannemann Jamboree

The annual event featured many of the state’s top female hoopsters, including two who were missed during the season. Moanalua guard Rhea Nobleza suited up on Monday, playing for the first time since suffering a concussion during the OIA playoffs.

‘Iolani’s Callie Pieper, who was an All-State selection in volleyball and skipped basketball to play club volleyball during the winter, signed with the University of Portland’s volleyball program. She was asked by the Jamboree to suit up on Monday, and she played with Team Indigo.

For some coaches, eyes were on Aliamanu eighth grader Charlotte Galloway, a 6-foot-4 forward. She played for Team Gray, coached by Kamehameha’s Pua Straight.

“I’ve seen her playing on the club side. She’s definitely got a ton of potential. She’s nice and athletic,” Straight said. “She does a good job contesting shots. She’s a good rim protector.”

Galloway has applied to ‘Iolani and Punahou.

“I’ve only watched her play a handful of times,” Punahou coach Elyse Umeda-Korth said, “but I know she’s extremely athletic and tall. She has a great family and she’s got a great head on her shoulders. We look at that more than anything.”

Galloway attended Punahou’s camp last summer.

“She’s coachable and she loved the camp. We’re hoping that she’ll be in blue and gold,” Umeda added. “She has great footwork. She also plays volleyball.”

‘Iolani coach Dean Young made sure to see Galloway play on the Raiders’ home court.

“I really enjoyed how she protected the rim, altered shots and went after rebounds. Also, as an eighth grader, she played with a lot of poise against these older girls and took care of the ball. She showed intelligence,” said Young, whose team won five state titles in a row before losing to Kamehameha in the state final last week. “It’s really exciting to see her potential on the court and in the classroom. She reminds me of a young Cameron Brink when we played against her in the ‘Iolani Classic. Tall and lean, but had the ability to affect the game.”

Star-Advertiser Boys Basketball Top 10

Monday, Feb. 17, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Saint Louis (30-1) (8) 80 1

> def. No. 2 Punahou, 63-56

> next: vs. Konawaena-Leilehua winner, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. (McKinley)

2. Punahou (24-8) 72 2

> lost at No. 1 Saint Louis, 63-56

> next: vs. Moanalua, Monday, Feb. 17, 5 p.m.

> next: Punahou-Moanalua winner vs. KS-Hawaii, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. (McKinley)

3. Kailua (24-4) 61 5

> def. No. 7 Mililani, 57-36

> next: vs. KS-Maui/University winner, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.

4. University (18-10) 54 4

> def. No. 9 Kamehameha, 51-49

> next: at KS-Maui, Monday, Feb. 17, 4 p.m.

> next: University/KS-Maui winner vs. No. 3 Kailua, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. (Moanalua)

5. Mililani (21-6) ` 46 7

> lost to No. 5 Kailua, 57-36

> next: vs. No. 8 Kahuku, Monday, Feb. 17, 6:30 p.m.

> next: Mililani-Kahuku winner vs. Baldwin, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m. (McKinley)

6. Leilehua (22-6) 37 3

> def. Moanalua, 71-40

> next: at Konawaena, Monday, Feb. 17, 3:15 p.m.

> next: Leilehua-Konawaena winner vs. Saint Louis, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. (McKinley)

7. (tie) Kamehameha (10-16) 24 9

> lost to No. 4 University, 51-49

7. (tie) Maryknoll (23-10) 24 6

> lost to No. 9 Kamehameha, 48-45

9. Kahuku (19-8) 22 8

> def. Kapolei, 68-57

> next: at No. 5 Mililani, Monday

> next: Kahuku-Mililani winner vs. Baldwin, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 5 p.m. (McKinley)

10. Moanalua (13-10) 7 NR

> lost at No. 3 Leilehua, 71-40

> next: at No. 2 Punahou, Monday, Feb. 17, 5 p.m.

> next: Moanalua-Punahou winner vs. KS-Hawaii, Wednesday, 5 p.m. (Moanalua)

No longer in Top 10: Seabury Hall (No. 10).